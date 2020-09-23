Betty TATE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty TATE.
Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

TATE, Betty Mae:
Peacefully on Saturday, 19 September 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice & Geoff Sargent (Balcultha), Linda, Sandra & Tony Hickmott, Derek & Joanne Tate (Ngaruawahia), and Vivienne. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 26 September 2020, at 1.30pm. Betty will be laid to rest with Ken at the Hastings RSA Lawn Cemetery. All communication to the Tate Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.