TATE, Betty Mae:
Peacefully on Saturday, 19 September 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice & Geoff Sargent (Balcultha), Linda, Sandra & Tony Hickmott, Derek & Joanne Tate (Ngaruawahia), and Vivienne. Loved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 26 September 2020, at 1.30pm. Betty will be laid to rest with Ken at the Hastings RSA Lawn Cemetery. All communication to the Tate Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2020