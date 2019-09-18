MOWATT,
Betty Irene (née Schultz):
Passed away peacefully on 14 September 2019, at Powley House, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Don, loving mother of Johnny (deceased) and Simone (Cyprus), and grandmother of Ashley, Zachary, and Caitlin. Loved friend of the Abramczyk family.
'A sparkling lady,
she will be missed.'
A graveside service will be held at Matiere Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Matiere, on Friday 20 September 2019, at 12.30pm. Any communications to Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, 1446 Auckland,
Davis Funerals
Auckland 09 835 3557
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 18, 2019