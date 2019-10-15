Betty MEMBERY

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences from Sharon and the rest of the staff..."
  • "Lots of love and our condolences from Gary & Henriette."
    - Henriette Bjerring
  • "A treasured friend. You will never be forgotten. Harold,..."
    - Carole Fitzgerald
  • "MEMBERY, Betty Rose (nee McFarlane): Wife of Graham. With..."
    - Betty MEMBERY
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
078277649
Death Notice

MEMBERY, Betty Rose:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday 13th October 2019, aged 79. Loved wife of Graham for 59 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elaine and Murray Hunt & Rae and Ken Winter. Amazing Nana to Tarah and Brent Spyve, Alesha and Jamie Capewell, Javin and Elise Hunt, and Jenna Winter. Great-Granny of Fern, Braxton, Ash and Arlo.
Your love, kindness and caring heart will forever
be treasured.
A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate the life of Betty at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, on Friday 18th October at 11.00am.


Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 15, 2019
