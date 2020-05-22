McKENZIE, Betty:
Passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, after a short illness, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Ken, loved Mum of Alister and Jeang, loved step-Mum of Donald and Anne, loved Nana Betty of Fiona and Patrick, Douglas and Emma, and Jayden; Great-Nana of Hadley and Evelyn. Loved daughter of the late Tom and Connie Stephens. Loved sister of the late Peter, Barbara, and Robyn, and a loved aunty. Special thanks to the staff of The Oaks at Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Betty. Messages may be sent to the McKenzie Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on May 22, 2020