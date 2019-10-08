HEROD, Betty Evelyn:
On Sunday, 6th October 2019, peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Village, Masterton. Aged 93 years. Loved wife of Grant (deceased). Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dulcie and Merv Skillington, Raewyn, Aileen (deceased), Warren and Anne, Elaine and John Scully, Sylvia and Kim Kersland. Loved nana of her 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and
2 great-great-grandchildren. Special niece of Bub. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- Elaine Scully, PO Box 81, Carterton. A service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Thursday, 10th October, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Greytown Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2019