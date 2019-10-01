HARKER,
Betty Agnes (nee Wilson):
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 30 September 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late John Harker. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Cindee, and Robyn and Roger Leaf. Dearly loved gran of Natalia and Craig Ollington, Kimberley and Shane Tesselaar, Michael and Riana Leaf and Sarah Leaf. Treasured great-gran of Ryan Logan, Cameron, Sophie, Khloe, Emily, Max and Kalani. A service for Betty will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 3 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Harker family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019