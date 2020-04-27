Betty HANSON

Death Notice

HANSON, Betty Lorraine
(nee Coldicutt):
On Friday 24th April 2020 peacefully at home Te Kauwhata in her 91st year. Much loved wife of Ron (dec), loved mother of Stephen and Jacqui, Janet (dec) Phillip and Paddy (Australia), Linda and Martin Plant and Peter (deceased). Treasured Mumma of Chris, Sarah and Andrew, Louise and Adam, Andrew, Jack, Max, Emily and Natalie. Precious Great Mumma to Mikayla, Zaine, Amelia, Jacob, Ethan, Izzy and Jack. Celebration of Betty's life will be held at a future date when Covid 19 restrictions allow. Correspondence to PO Box 50 Te Kauwhata.
Yesterday's Influence
Today's memories
Tomorrow's reunion
To God be the glory.

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2020
