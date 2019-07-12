JONES, Beryl Elizabeth
(nee Cathro):
On Wednesday 10 July 2019, peacefully with family at her side. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Wyn. Mother of Hugh, Pam, and Karren and Clayton. Nana of Patrick, Keely, Marshall, and Keoghan.
'We hold you in the Light'
A service for Beryl will be held at Woodlands Historic Homestead, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton, on Monday, 15 July 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to the Jones family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from July 12 to July 13, 2019