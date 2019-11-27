DAVIDSON, Beryl "Noeline":
26.8.1928 - 26.11.2019
Peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home (Te Aroha). Dearly loved wife of Owen for 59 years. Extra special sister of Stan and Marilyn. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A much loved cherished and gracious lady. A service for Noeline will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick St, Te Aroha, on Friday 29th November, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Davidson family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 27, 2019