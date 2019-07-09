Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seddon Park Funeral Home 49 Seddon Road Hamilton , Waikato 078461561 Death Notice



(nee Carr):

Aunty Mabel, Aunty Jude, "Sweet Pea".

We have sadly lost our much loved Aunt. Passed away on

7 July 2019, in her 110th year. Loved and loving wife of the late Laurance Olsen (Laurie Jenkins). Loving and devoted mother of the late Neil Olsen and Ross Albert. Daughter of the late Edith and George Edwin Carr (Auck.) Sister of the late Wyn, Edna, Sybil, George, Jack and Bob. A big thank you to Enliven Staff and Care at Home for the love and respect shown to Aunty. District nurses, Waikato Hospital, and Rev. Byron Smith for his spiritual care of her. A service for Bertha will be held at The Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 11 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to CCS Disability Action Waikato, PO Box 272, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jenkins family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







JENKINS, Bertha Mabel(nee Carr):Aunty Mabel, Aunty Jude, "Sweet Pea".We have sadly lost our much loved Aunt. Passed away on7 July 2019, in her 110th year. Loved and loving wife of the late Laurance Olsen (Laurie Jenkins). Loving and devoted mother of the late Neil Olsen and Ross Albert. Daughter of the late Edith and George Edwin Carr (Auck.) Sister of the late Wyn, Edna, Sybil, George, Jack and Bob. A big thank you to Enliven Staff and Care at Home for the love and respect shown to Aunty. District nurses, Waikato Hospital, and Rev. Byron Smith for his spiritual care of her. A service for Bertha will be held at The Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 11 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to CCS Disability Action Waikato, PO Box 272, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jenkins family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers