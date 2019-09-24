ILLINGWORTH,
Bertha Muriel (Muriel):
Peacefully in Matamata on Sunday 22nd September 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole, Tony and Christine, Adrienne and Kelvin, Ross and the late Pauline, and Graeme and Noreen. Treasured nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Muriel will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Church Street, Te Aroha, on Friday 27th September at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Illingworth family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2019