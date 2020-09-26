PINNELL,
Bernice Mary Jane:
Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2020. Much loved wife of Graham. Treasured mother of Anton & Anna, Rachael & Jaden, the late Jasmine, Olivia & Kieran, James & Alesha. Adored Grandma to Brooklyn, Madison & Summer. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Waikato, and other carers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. A memorial service for Bernice will be held on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 2.00pm, in the Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Lake Karapiro Domain.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020