PINNELL,
Bernice Mary Jane:
Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2020. Much loved wife of Graham. Treasured mother of Anton & Anna, Rachael & Jaden, the late Jasmine, Olivia & Kieran, James & Alesha. Adored Grandma to Brooklyn, Madison & Summer. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Waikato, and other carers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. A private service has been held for Bernice; a memorial service will follow at a later date. All communications to the Pinnell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020