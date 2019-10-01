CARTER,
Bernice Joy Rhonda (Bernie):
On 28 September 2019 at Radius Baycare Home and Hospital, Haruru. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of Keith and loved mother of Todd. Loving and proud grandmother of three and great-grandmother of two. Friend and showing mate of Anne, David and Andrew Phipps and many Labrador enthusiasts as well as throughout the dog showing world. A service for Bernie will be held at the Purewa Crematorium All Souls Chapel, Meadowbank, Auckland, at 2.30pm on Wednesday 2 October 2019.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 1, 2019