FITZ-GERALD,
Bernard Edward (Bernie):
Determined to finish his final race, in his own time, on his own terms, has sadly passed away at Atawhai Assisi Home & Hospital, on 24th November 2020, aged 89. Cherished and loving husband of Jackie, supportive and respected father and father-in-law of Gerard & Hilary Fitz-Gerald, Chris Williams & Martin Rennie, Liz & Hamish Laird, Simon & Zoë Fitz-Gerald, Sarah & Dave de Jong, and Pip & Neil Maternaghan. Exceptionally proud Poppa of 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville, at 11.30am, on Monday, 30th November 2020. All communications to the Fitz-Gerald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020