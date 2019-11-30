Berkeley CLARK

Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
Canada Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Death Notice

CLARK,
Berkeley Christopher Neville:
On 28th November 2019, suddenly at home, aged 88 years. Very dearly loved husband, soulmate & best friend of Elaine for 58 years. Cherished father of Rosemary & Shane and Allan & Penny. Treasured Grandad of Tania, Ryan and Katrina, Michael, Sarah-Anne & Jesse, Ben & Nicole, Nathaniel & Amy, Jacob & Zoe, Kaitlin & Rhys. Special great-Grandad of Emily, Jordan, Mia, Lacey, Soul & Heidi. Loved brother of Margaret & Brian, Colin & Lila and Laurine (all deceased). Much loved uncle and great-uncle.
"Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words,
And will be missed
beyond measure."
A celebration of Berkeley's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Heart Foundation, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Clark family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
