JONES, Beatrice Martha:
Passed away peacefully on 16th July 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Cherished and much loved mother and friend of Lynne and Michael, Ylaine and Peter, Sheryl and John, Allan and Denise, Michael and Colleen, Shona and Les, Warwick and Lainie, and their families. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Beatrice's life at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Saturday 20th July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to Jones family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from July 18 to July 20, 2019