

WELLS, Barry William:

Born July 16, 1940. Passed away on April 19, 2020. Married April 18, 1964. Beloved husband to Lyn, father to Mark, Anne, Bruce and Derek, Grandad to 10 and Great-Grandad to 3. Passed away peacefully at home with his wife, and sister Judy, by his side. No longer in pain, and resting in peace. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of his life will follow at a later stage. Communications to c/- Anne Bevan, 27a Somme Crescent, Hillcrest, Hamilton 3216.

"A mighty tree has been

felled and will be greatly missed by those of us who like to stand in his shadow"

Donations to St. John Ambulance or Hospice would be appreciated.



