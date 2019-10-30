O'NEILL, Barry James:
Suddenly passed away at home on 29th October 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, loved dad of Toby and step-dad of Karen. Adored Poppa Barry to 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Cemetery, Picquet Hill Road, on Saturday 2nd November 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to the O'Neill Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019