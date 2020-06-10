Barry O'CONNOR

Service Information
Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morrinsville RSA
Studholme Street
Morrinsville
Death Notice

O'CONNOR, Barry Alister:
On 7 June 2020, unexpectedly, at home, aged 83 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Steven & Jennie, Gregory (dec), Kevin (dec), Adele & Geoff, Phillip & Megan. Loved grandad of Keegan, Jack, Cameron; Karma, Aimee, Jackson; Jessica, Emma, Alex; Aaron and Amber. Loved great-grandad of Shayden. A service for Barry will be held at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 12 June 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the O'Connor family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2020
