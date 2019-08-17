McLAREN, Barry Neil:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 76 years. Loved husband to Dian. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sharon, Michael and Tracy and Penny. Loved grandad of 5 and great-grandad of 7.
'Always in our hearts'
A funeral for Barry will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday 20th August 2019, at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the McLaren family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2019