BUTLER, Barry William:

Peacefully passed at home on Sunday, 18th October 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearest soulmate and darling of Joss (Jocelyn) for 58 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Suzanne, Philip & Lois, Peter & Louise, Simon & Christine. Adored Grandad of Edward (Ted) & Kate, Matthew & Chloe, Rosie, Liam, Jack, Bryn, Riley, Alex, Molly, George & Lucy. A Funeral Service for Barry will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Main Road, Tokoroa, at 11.00am on Friday, 23rd October 2020, followed by the burial at The Tokoroa Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the family of The Late Barry Butler, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.

"A gentleman is one who puts more into the world than he takes out."

He was a treasured

darling to us all.

God Bless.





