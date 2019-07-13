BONE, Barry Bridger:
Sherrill, Michael, Jan and Families wish to thank you for your support in our very sad loss of Barry – we will miss him terribly, so dearly loved.
Perhaps you sent a lovely card,
Or sat quietly in a chair,
Perhaps you sent a floral piece,
If so, we saw it there,
Perhaps you made a donation,
Just to show you care,
On behalf of Barry we are grateful,
That you chose to share,
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words,
As any friend could say,
Perhaps you were not there at all,
Just thought of us that day,
Whatever you did to console our hearts,
We thank you so much, whatever the part.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019