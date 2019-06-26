WILKINSON, Barbara Joan:
On Friday 21st June Barbara passed away peacefully at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Sonia and Stephen & Angelique. Much loved Nana of Gareth & Frances, Hollie, Ben and Nick. A service to farewell Barbara will be held on Monday 1 July 2019 at 11.00am in the All Saints Community Church, 191 Sandwich Road, St Andrews, Hamilton, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the service or made online at www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us/donate/heartofgold annualappeal2019/ Communications may be made to Barbara's Family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 26, 2019