SWALE,

Barbara (nee Dobson):

On 19 October 2019, suddenly at home, in her 91st year. Daughter of Sadie and Reuben. Dearly loved wife of the late Allistair. Loved sister of the late Edith and Heath. Dearest and cherished mother of Margaret and Rae James, Lindsay and Carol, Wendy Bos, Janette and Bruce Lye, Allan and Nadine. Treasured Nana of 16 grandchildren and "Nana S" of 19 great-grandchildren.

Our Rock

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day.

Deep in our hearts our memories are kept

Of one we so loved and will never forget. A service for Barbara is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Friday 25 October at 10.00am. Communications to the Swale family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.





