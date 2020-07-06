ROBINSON, Barbara:
Sharon, Jeni and Craig are sad to inform you that mum, Barbara Robinson, peacefully passed away on 30 June 2020, after a courageous journey through cancer. We would love to welcome you to celebrate her life at the Morrinsville Rotary Club (Senior Citizens Centre), at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 8 July. Mum has requested that everyone wears bright colours to help celebrate and share good memories. All communications to the Robinson family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2020