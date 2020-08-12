RICHARDS, Barbara

Mary Fraser (nee McLellan):

Died peacefully at Heatherington House, Waihi, on 10th August 2020, in the presence of her eldest son, Ian. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother to Ian and Allan, mother-in-law to Una and Nick. Granny to Sinead, sister to Jean (deceased), Ian and Dorothy (both deceased), and daughter of John and Meg (both deceased). Without fear, Mum coped with her illness for just over a year and did so with grace and humility, reaching her 90th birthday only last month. In her final months she was lovingly cared for by dearest friends and neighbours for which we will always be enormously thankful. For the countless visits and messages Mum received from family and friends far and wide; thank you all for the warmth, love and peace you undoubtedly brought her. Thank you to the staff of Heatherington House who treated Mum with such care and respect, and made her last weeks comfortable. Mum lived a long, fulfilled, wonderful life which she shared so openly. Let our sadness not linger, rather let joy prevail. For it is joy she gave in abundance to all those who loved her, and will miss her. And to the one who perhaps brought Mum the greatest joy, how happy we should be in their reunion. With Dad by your side, rest in peace, darling Mum. Vigil Prayers will be held on Sunday 16th August at 7.00pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi. Requiem mass for Barbara will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, on Monday 17th August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Richards family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.





