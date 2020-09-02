Barbara NATHAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara NATHAN.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

NATHAN, Barbara Frances
(formerly Lye, nee Swayne):
On August 28, 2020, peacefully at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Ian, and dearly loved wife of the late Fred Lye. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Raewyn and Christine, Judith, Kathryn, Bruce and Janette. Much loved 'Granny-Lye' of her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Due to current restraints, a private family service has been held, and a memorial service will be advised at a suitable time. All communications to the Nathan Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.