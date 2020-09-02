NATHAN, Barbara Frances
(formerly Lye, nee Swayne):
On August 28, 2020, peacefully at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Ian, and dearly loved wife of the late Fred Lye. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Raewyn and Christine, Judith, Kathryn, Bruce and Janette. Much loved 'Granny-Lye' of her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Due to current restraints, a private family service has been held, and a memorial service will be advised at a suitable time. All communications to the Nathan Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020