MARK, Barbara Joyce:
Peacefully on April 6, 2020, aged 83 years, at Atawhai Assisi Home and hospital, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Dave. Much loved mother of Kevin, Allan and Murray, and their partners Michelle, Heather and Lynda. Loved mother-in-law of Jutta. Grandmother to Alex and Lauren. Special friend to Bill. Barbara's life will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2.00pm, at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. All communications can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2020