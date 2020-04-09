Barbara MARK

MARK,
Barbara Joyce:
Peacefully on 6th March 2020, aged 83 years, at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Dave. Much loved mother of Kevin, Allan, and Murray, and their partners, Michelle, Heather, and Lynda. Loved mother-in-law of Jutta. Grandmother to Alex and Lauren. Special friend to Bill. Barbara will be cremated and her life will be celebrated at a later date. All communications please to Barbara's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, [email protected]
717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2020
