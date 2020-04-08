Barbara MACFARLANE

  • "You were a very strong women with a heart of gold. You are..."
    - Doug Rowe
  • "Will miss our chats and lunches out together Aunty Barb,..."
    - Renee Hayes
  • "Sorry to hear of Barbara passing. She was part of Kawhia...."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all Barbaras family.Will be sadly..."
  • "Please accept my sincere sympathy Barbara was a very good..."
    - Diane Wightman
MACFARLANE,
Barbara Ellen (nee Rowe):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 5th April 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Hugie & Elaine (deceased), May, Barry (deceased) & Irene, Doug & Marion. Loved Aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. A Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service in Kawhia will be held at a later date. All communications to the MacFarlane Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 8, 2020
