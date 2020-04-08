MACFARLANE,
Barbara Ellen (nee Rowe):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 5th April 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Hugie & Elaine (deceased), May, Barry (deceased) & Irene, Doug & Marion. Loved Aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. A Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service in Kawhia will be held at a later date. All communications to the MacFarlane Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 8, 2020