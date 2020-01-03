LUNDBERG, Barbara June:
Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, 1st January 2020. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Kim. Adored mother of Peter & Chelsea, Sandie & Ash, and Debbie & Jon. Cherished Nana to Lily and Eva.
"There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains"
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Mackay Street, Thames, on Tuesday, 7th January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Lundberg Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020