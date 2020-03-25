Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Barbara June (nee Dutton):

Unexpectedly after a short illness (surrounded by her loving family) at Waikato Hospital, on 22nd March 2020; aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend for the past 56 years of William (Bill) and much loved Mum of Jason and Donna, Scott and Fiona, Sarah and Michael and the late Tony. Adoring Granny to Ana, Hayden, Jacob, Ella, Daniel, Cameron, Meredith and Nina. The glue of our family, you created and carried on the wonderful traditions and values that we all share. You gave your time freely and always looked after us and so many others in the community. We will forever miss your kindness and love.

Rest now.

Communications to: 2830 Tairua-Whitianga Road, Kaimarama. A private cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a later date.







