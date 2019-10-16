KITT, Barbara Clair:
Died peacefully in her sleep on 14 October 2019, just
3 weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard (Dick). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen (deceased) and Chris, Diane and Allan, and Wendy. Loved Nana to Richard, Katherine, Michael, Greg and Adam. Great-grandmother (Nana Barb) of Joshua, Jacob, Pania, Clover, Mia, Tessa and Aria. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Resthaven Quiet Room, 6 Vogel Street, Cambridge, on Monday 21 October at 1.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019