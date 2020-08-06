JECKS, Barbara Froude
(nee Carlaw):
Peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Tuesday 4th August 2020, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late David. Mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Liz, Stuart, and Tony. Grandmother of Tom, Sarah, Alberta and Marcus. A funeral service for Barbara will be held at the Resthaven Quiet Room, 6 Vogel St, Cambridge, on Saturday 8th August at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cambridge Resthaven in Barbara's memory.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 6, 2020