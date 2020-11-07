Barbara IVERSEN

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
IVERSEN,
Barbara Glen (Glen):
Peacefully supported by family at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton, on Wednesday 4th November 2020. Much loved wife of the late Palle, mother of Tony, Robyn and Paul, Nana to Tom and Verity. Dearest sister and sister-in-law of Richard (Dick) & Kay, Chris & Lesley. A service for Glen will be held on 10th November in the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Altrusa would be appreciated. All communications to the Iversen family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2020
