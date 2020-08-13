Barbara GILLIES

Guest Book
  • "Such sad news, we have such fond memories of such a lovely..."
  • "So glad that you are now at peace and not suffering any..."
    - Raewyn Furth
  • "Dear Barbara, you have been an amazing friend for over..."
  • "Barbara was a Life Member of the Waikato Good Companions..."
  • "Barbara you were a wonderful friend and now you are at..."
    - Melva Johnstone
Service Information
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Death Notice

GILLIES,
Barbara (nee Drayton):
At Mt Maunganui on 11 August 2020.
Now at peace.
Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Jenine and Al, Carolyn and Kevin, Wayne and Sandra, and Kelvin and Loretta. Grandmother of Nicola, Jonathan, Philip, Caitlin, Lauren, Callum, Anna-Leigh, Cember and Donald. Great-grandmother of Leyland, Briar and Theo. The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown by the wonderful staff at Somervale Care Home. A private cremation will be held due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.