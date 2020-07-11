Barbara GERRAND

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all on the loss of..."
    - Wally n Judy Davies
  • "Condolences to the whole family. Stephen and I have lovely..."
    - Valerie Compton
  • "Remember always Chris & Karn , Angela & Peter and family..."
    - Heather MCMillan
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

GERRAND,
Barbara Winifred:
Passed away on 8 July 2020, peacefully with family at her side, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian (Digger). Much loved Mum of Chris & Karn, Angela & Peter Brown. Loved Nana of Ann-Maree, Shane, Ashayla and Regan. Loved Great-Nana of Blake, Joel and Ayla.
Together again - now at rest.
A Service for Barbara will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Monday 13 July at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance, Huntly in Barbara's memory would be appreciated and can be posted to 42 George Drive, Huntly, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Gerrand Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2020
