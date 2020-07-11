GERRAND,
Barbara Winifred:
Passed away on 8 July 2020, peacefully with family at her side, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian (Digger). Much loved Mum of Chris & Karn, Angela & Peter Brown. Loved Nana of Ann-Maree, Shane, Ashayla and Regan. Loved Great-Nana of Blake, Joel and Ayla.
Together again - now at rest.
A Service for Barbara will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Monday 13 July at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance, Huntly in Barbara's memory would be appreciated and can be posted to 42 George Drive, Huntly, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Gerrand Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2020