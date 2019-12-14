CRONIN,
Barbara Joan (Barb):
On Thursday, 17th October 2019, Barbara Cronin, mother, sister, daughter and nanna passed away suddenly at the age of 55 years. Barbara will be forever remembered by her daughter Samantha (Duncan) and her only grandchild Abigail born shortly after her passing. Barbara will also be remembered by her aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, 23rd December, 3.00pm, at Piako Lawn Cemetery, Morrinsville, where her ashes will be interred.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019