COMMINS, Barbara:
Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2020 at home with loved ones. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Iris and Darrel Commins. Dearly loved friend of Noeleen and loved cousin of Roger, Christine and Gaylene. Gratitude and appreciation is extended for the most wonderful support from Idea Services staff in Hamilton Waikato West, also Brough Place, St Andrews, and more recently, Tahuna Ave, Raglan and Raglan Medical and District Nursing Services. Your support and love for Barbie will always be remembered. A private funeral was held to honour our dear Barbie. All communications to the Commins family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 17, 2020