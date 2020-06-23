CHIBNALL,
Barbara Anne (nee Hyde):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18 June 2020. Much loved wife of the late Eddie Chibnall, now back together again. Loved mother of Peter, Ian, Brett and Susan, and their partners Vivian, Amanda and Robbie. Loved grandmother of Nicolas, Thomas; Kristi, Holly; Ashleigh-Rose, Elish; Alice, Grace, and the late Regan. Great-Grandmother to Conner. A private gathering was held at Simply Cremations on 22 June 2020. All correspondence to PO Box 913, Hamilton Central.
Published in Waikato Times on June 23, 2020