CHANDLER, Barbara Vera
(Barb) (nee Rickard):
Unexpectedly passed away, surrounded by family, on 25 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra Giddons (dec) and Ivo Hulsmans, Debbie and Ron Adams, Ruth and Lance Moore, Greg Humble, Chip and Rose Humble. Adored Nana B of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special friend to Ray's children, Karen, Lynette, Gay, and their families. A service for Barb will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 30 September 2019, at 12.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Chandler family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019