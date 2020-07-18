BRAY,
Avis Doreen (nee Cushen):
On 8th July 2020, 90 years old, with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry (Harry). Much loved and selfless mother and mother-in-law of Marie and the late David Harris, John, Peter and Gail, Barbara and the late Alan George, Frances and Todd Baxter, Jennie and Mike Kingma. Cherished Nana to 22 and Great-Nana to 17. With another 2 great-grandbabies due this year. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Correspondence to Simply Cremations at [email protected] or PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020