MORRISON, Averil Joan
(nee Brogden):
On 23 February 2020, peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, with family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Chic. Darling mother & mother-in-law of Cheryl, Perry, Robyn & Bert, Gaye, Judy & Graham, Glenn & Linda. Dearly loved Nana of the late Rochelle, Christine, Angela, Perry Jnr, Thomas, Marc, Alice, Culum, Luke, Mac, Renae, Krystle, Ashlee, Melissa, Jim and Tom. Loved great-Nana of 29 great-grandchildren. A service for Averil will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Morrison family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 24, 2020