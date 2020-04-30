WARING,
Audrey May (nee Rumney):
Much loved wife of the late Bill Waring, treasured mum of Gavin and Marilyn, daughter-in-law Monique, and memorable 'grandma purple' to Etienne and Patrick (London) and Dominic (Melbourne). Audrey filled her 93 years with family, friends, sports, gardening, business and volunteer work, and having adventures, and has left us with rich stories for the years ahead. Staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village in Birkenhead - thank you for all you did for Audrey and her family in her last months. Audrey has been taken home to be buried in Taupiri, as she wished. Messages for the family can be sent to Waring Family, PO Box 302-524, North Harbour, Albany 0751 (please include email address if available).
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 30, 2020