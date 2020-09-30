PICARD, Audrey Mary:
Passed away at 12.42pm on Monday, 28th September 2020, aged 100 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother of Derek, Kelvin, Wayne, and Beryl (dec). Loved grandmother of her grandchildren. A Celebration of Audrey's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 1st October 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Picard family, c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 30, 2020