MOUNSEY,
Audrey Joan (nee Melling):
On 13 August 2020, peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care, one week short of her 85th birthday. Audrey went to be with her Lord and Saviour and is now together again with her beloved husband Morry. Dearly loved mum of Glenda & Peter Berry (Whitianga), Bryce & Carla (Huntly), Lynne & Peter Wade (Huntly). Much loved and cherished grandma of Jason & Ariana; Melanie, Stephanie, Cameron, wee angels Joseph, Jadyn & Rose, and Natasha. Loved great-grandma to Tyler. Thanks to Audrey's Te Korowai Carers, especially Janice Whyte, for taking very good care of Audrey while she was living at home, and to all the Staff at Whitianga Continuing Care during the last 3 months. A Service for Audrey will be held at the Crossroad Encounter Fellowship Church, 36 Cook Drive, Whitianga, on Monday 17 August at 1.00pm, with an interment to take place on Tuesday at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly, at 1.00pm. All communications to the Mounsey Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020