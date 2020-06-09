MORTENSEN,
Audrey Patricia (Pat)
(nee Grubb):
Passed away quietly at Moana House, Whangamata, on 6th June 2020; aged 94 years. Wife of Frank (deceased), mother of Colin, Jan, and Ross. Grandmother of Josh, Douglas, Ben, Natalie, Dan, and Tom. Great-grandmother of Milli.
Pat was a lover of life;
an avid and accomplished sportswoman; and an inspiration to the many who had the good fortune
to be her friend.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Whangamata Golf Club (Titoki Course), 2845 Waihi Road, Whangamata, on Friday 12th June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Pat's ashes will be scattered in the ocean on the outgoing tide from the headlands at her beloved Whangamata.
Published in Waikato Times on June 9, 2020