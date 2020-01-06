FORREST, Audrey Jean:
At her home in Otorohanga on Wednesday, 1st January 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Sel. Adored and loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Bryan, Arlene and Stan, and Simon. Cherished Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved by her extended families. Audrey's wishes to have a family farewell have been honoured. All communications to Forrest Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
