CONNOLLY, Audrey:
On 17th May 2020, peacefully at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of Brian and the late Bill Hearn (formerly Taupiri). Loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. A funeral service for Audrey was held on 21st May 2020, at Seddon Park Funeral Home, Frankton. Thank you to staff at Awatere Woodlands Apartments and Care Suites.
Rest In Peace
All communications to the Connolly family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on May 23, 2020